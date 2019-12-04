Arch UK hires director of underwriting in regional push

MGA promotes Stuart Danskin, who is tasked with leveraging regional broker relationships and deploying new products.

Arch Insurance has promoted Stuart Danskin from senior underwriter to director of underwriting for Arch UK Regional, Insurance Age can reveal.

Danskin took on the newly created role on 1 November and is responsible for directing and overseeing UK regional underwriting across all lines of business, including property, casualty, motor, financial lines, marine and accident and health.

He first joined Arch in January 2019 when the business formed its regional division. Before that, he spent seven years in a senior underwriting role at Barbican Insurance Group, where he was responsible for setting up its UK division.

The managing general agent stated that Danskin will work closely with Arch’s chief underwriting officers, vice presidents and the teams in each of its 13 UK regional locations.

His responsibilities include building a profitable portfolio of business, identifying areas for growth and assisting in the development of business strategies, as well as deploying new products into the regions. Danskin is also tasked with leveraging regional broker relationships.

Footprint

Danskin commented: “These are exciting times for Arch, as it seeks to grow its national footprint within the insurance sector and broaden its client base.

“I am dedicated to ensuring all business sourced and underwritten in the regions is of the highest quality and underwritten with integrity.”

According to Arch, Danskin has spent his first few weeks in the role visiting key clients across the firm’s 13 regional offices to introduce himself and build working relationships.

Steve Bashford, chief executive at Arch UK Regional, commented: “Stuart truly understands what we, as a business, want to achieve and has two decades of senior underwriting expertise, which will stand him in good stead in his new role.

“He has our full support and we have the utmost confidence in the future of the Arch UK Regional business.”

Deals

In April, Arch bought Obelisk Underwriting and Axiom Underwriting.

This followed its deal to buy Ardonagh’s commercial MGA businesses in November last year.

Arch Capital Group also recently purchased Barbican Group Holdings.

