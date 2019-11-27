Three in five brokers suffer from work-related stress

Research from Ecclesiastical shows that brokers working for national networks are significantly more likely to experience a mental health issue than brokers working for regional and provincial brokers.

Stress is still the most commonly experienced mental health issue at work, according to Ecclesiastical’s latest Broker Wellbeing Survey.

Insurance Age can reveal that stress is affecting three in five brokers out of the 200 surveyed by the specialist insurer.

This is a slight improvement from last year, when the research showed that 78% of respondents felt stressed at work, with a third of these experiencing stress at least once a week.

This year’s findings also revealed that 37% of brokers experience anxiety at work, while 34% reported that they feel overwhelmed.

According to the survey, brokers working for national networks are significantly more likely to experience a mental health issue than brokers working for regional and provincial brokers.

In addition, while over two-thirds of brokers say they have experienced a mental health issue at work in the last 12 months, almost all (98%) take no time off to deal with it.

Workloads are the main contributor of stress at work, with four out of five brokers (82%) citing this. Looking specifically at national brokers the figure rose to 98%. This was followed by the volume of regulation and compliance (67%), customer demands (59%) and pressure to hit targets (56%).

A majority of brokers (90%) said that they are confident they can recognise the signs of poor mental health in themselves and feel they have the tools and techniques to cope with everyday stresses.

Culture

At the same time, nearly three-quarters of brokers (71%) believe their organisation is committed to improving wellbeing in the workplace, around the same number (69%) believe their organisation is supportive of people with mental health issues.

Three out of four brokers who have suffered a mental health issue said they felt able to report it to their manager. However, the majority (54%) did not, as they felt able to cope with it.

When asked what measures their employer had introduced in the past year to improve wellbeing in the workplace, flexible working was the top response, with two in five firms introducing this change.

Guidance on how to deal with stress, counselling support and mental health awareness training for managers and staff were the next most popular choices to improve wellbeing. One in five brokers additionally raised the introduction of yoga and other healthy activities as a wellbeing tactic used by employers.

Knowledge

In reference to awareness, almost two in five said that people were generally more aware than before, 13% said they thought awareness was higher due to greater publicity in the trade press and on social media, while a number mentioned the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) endeavours to increase awareness of the issue of wellbeing.

Looking at understanding, over a quarter of brokers (28%) think understanding of wellbeing is low and 14% think it is improving but there is a lot more to understand.

Indicator

Adrian Saunders, commercial director at Ecclesiastical said that there are signs in the research that the issue of mental health is being taken more seriously.

He commented: “I’m pleased to see that awareness of mental health issues among brokers is high, thanks to media coverage and Biba shining a spotlight on the issue.

“Our research suggests that understanding lags behind, but the industry is making positive strides towards real change.”

