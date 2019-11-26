Mike Keating lifts the lid on claims-focused MGA

Qlaims Insurance's chief development officer discusses how the new product can help brokers differentiate themselves and considers the possibility of expanding into personal lines.

Mike Keating, chief development officer of newly launched MGA Qlaims Insurance, has stated that the business aims to help brokers to differentiate themselves from their competition.

Keating argued that the firm, which provides a product delivering a claims advocacy service for commercial property losses, fills a gap in the UK SME market.

“If you look at the distribution market across the UK, there is no one size fits all in how claims are handled,” he noted.

“Some brokers don’t want to get involved in claims what so ever, while some have their own claims handling areas.”

Qlaims Insurance’s offering includes video streaming capabilities and a 24/7 real time update on claims, provided by its sister company, QlaimsTech.

According to Keating, the reasoning behind this was to meet the changing behaviours and needs of SME customers.

Creation

Qlaims Insurance and QlaimsTech are part of Qlaims Ltd, which was set up by chief executive officer, Malcolm Harvey, in 2017.

Keating commented: “Having had extensive experience in what is required from both an MGA and an insurer, Malcolm and the investors asked if I would be interested in creating the MGA from scratch, source capacity and get it up and running. It was a very exciting project to take on.”

The former One Commercial and Axa boss came on board full time in March this year, but he explained that he had been doing some work on a consultancy basis prior to that.

Keating was managing director of One Commercial until September 2016, after joining the business in 2012.

Prior to that he was MD of intermediary and partnerships at Axa Insurance, a role he exited in December 2011.

Before taking on his current post, he worked at a London-based broker, Residents Insurance Services, looking over its insurance department ahead of a sale.

Capacity for Qlaims Insurance is provided by HSB Engineering Insurance, which is part of the Munich Re group.

“I’m extremely pleased about the capacity from HSB, they have excellent understanding of add-on type products. It’s a good strategic partnership in terms of what we’re doing,” Keating noted.

Software houses

The product is currently only available on Acturis, but the CDO explained that the MGA would look to get onto the other software houses’ platforms next year.

“Acturis was a natural starting point given their dominance in the commercial broker market,” he added.

Keating declined to disclose the MGA’s targets for the first year, but noted that he was “confident we will meet the targets we’ve put to our investors”.

He further explained that Qlaims Insurance would look at potentially expanding to the personal lines market as well in 2020, but noted that from a claims perspective there are different dynamics in the personal lines space.

“The key for me is to see where this product fits within personal lines, it may be suitable in certain customer segments,” Keating concluded.

