Aviva to cut personal lines products down to 40 from 400
GI CEO Colm Holmes says the provider is targeting growth in growth in SME and corporate and specialty and insists new strategy will not lead to more redundancies.
Aviva is targeting a 20% cost reduction in its personal lines business, according to Colm Holmes, chief executive officer of general insurance.
“Our personal lines performance over the last 18 months has been less than we would have wanted it to be in terms of margin, not necessarily growth,” Holmes stated.
He added that the provider is looking to simplify the business in this sector and cut the number of products from 400 to 40 by 2022. This is across all of its channels – strategic partners, brokers, affinity and direct.
Aviva CEO Maurice Tulloch said yesterday (20 November) that the business was aiming for a 20% growth in premiums across its GI division.
Holmes explained that Aviva was aiming for high single to double digit growth in SME and double digit growth in corporate and specialty.
Redundancies
In June, the insurer revealed a plan to reduce its expenses by £300m per annum by 2022. At the time it stated that this would lead to around 1,800 role reductions across the company over the next three years.
Holmes argued that the new strategy revealed this week would not add to that number.
“We’re not targeting redundancies above the ones Maurice announced in the half year,” he confirmed.
“That’s role reductions so it includes natural attrition as well. But there will be some redundancies and exits from the business. It’s a global target.”
Aviva also said it had it had simplified the business into five operating divisions: Investments, Savings & Retirement; UK Life; General Insurance; Europe Life and Asia Life.
Separation
Holmes confirmed that the separation of the general insurance and life businesses in the UK is close to being completed, but some regulatory approval is still needed.
“There are parts of operations and IT that will take some more time to move,” he explained.
But the CEO added that the provider would still have a strong focus on cross-selling between the two divisions.
Aviva is also targeting a 3% improvement in combined operating ratio by 2022, with the aim to end up between 93-95%.
