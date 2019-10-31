GoCompare warns of ghost brokers on social media

Comparison site says young drivers aged 17 to 24 are most likely to fall victim to ghost broking.

GoCompare Car Insurance has warned that victims of ghost broking lose £769 on average and face penalties for uninsured driving.

The price comparison website called on consumers to avoid heavily discounted car insurance deals they see advertised on social media.

A ghost broker is someone who poses as a legitimate insurance broker to sell forged or invalid car insurance policies to drivers, who are attracted by cheap, too-good-to-be-true premiums.

GoCompare noted that research carried out by Action Fraud last year had showed that drivers aged 17 to 24, and especially young men, are most likely to fall victim to ghost brokers.

Other drivers identified as being at greater risk include people in non-English-speaking communities.

Fraud

The business listed that ghost brokers typically defraud people in one of three ways: they may forge insurance documents, or manipulate the customer’s details to lower the premium.

They may also use the genuine identity of an unauthorised third party to set a policy up, and in some cases cancel the policy soon after to receive the refund on top of the victim’s fee.

Victims are usually unaware they don’t have genuine cover until they submit a claim following an accident or are stopped by the police for driving without insurance.

GoCompare warned that the consequences of buying fake insurance can be the same as driving uninsured and victims will be deemed to be driving illegally and left liable for any claims.

Detrimental

Fleur Lewis, head of fraud detection and prevention at GoCompare Car Insurance, commented: “Younger, less experienced drivers pay more to insure their cars – which makes them particularly susceptible to adverts for heavily-discounted insurance.

“Ghost brokers often operate on social media, especially Facebook and Instagram, where they often use imagery and logos of established insurers to enhance their believability.”

She continued: “Ultimately, ghost broking has a detrimental effect on all drivers by increasing the cost of insurance premiums for everyone. It’s a growing problem, which the insurance industry and law enforcement agencies are working together to tackle.

“Between 2014 and 2017 Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber reporting centre, received in excess of 850 reports of ghost broking. But this is likely to be the tip of the iceberg.”

Ben Fletcher, director of the Insurance Fraud Bureau, added: “Ghost broking is a serious issue, which shows little sign of slowing down. A third of all our investigations are focused on bringing ghost brokers to justice.”

Warnings

This year, the Financial Conduct Authority has issued three separate warnings about unauthorised brokers targeting consumers via Instagram.

In January, the watchdog stated that GLC Car Insurance was targeting UK customers via the app, and in June it issued a warning regarding Delta Car Insurance.

This was followed by an alert regarding two unauthorised Instagram-based brokers in August – Cheap Insurance Broker and B1 Insurance.

In August, Insurance Age looked at whether the industry was doing enough to tackle ghost broking.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.