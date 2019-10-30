Ageas restructures broker distribution ahead of Chris Dobson's exit

Provider creates three new directors of distribution roles as it aims to grow in the broker and partnership channels.

Ageas Insurance has created three new directors of distribution roles that will replace broker distribution director Chris Dobson when he retires.

Dobson revealed in September that he was set to retire at the end of this year.

At the time he told Insurance Age that the insurer was considering whether or not to keep the broker distribution director position after his exit.

According to the provider, the move “emphasises its growth ambitions” in the broker and partnership channels.

Ageas explained that the three new roles will report to chief customer officer, Ant Middle. Two of the positions have been filled internally.

Relationships

Darren Whittaker, current head of personal lines key accounts, has been named as director of distribution for large personal lines brokers and affinity partnerships.

The provider detailed that this role consolidates its personal lines key accounts and affinity partners into a single focused area and simplifies its approach to these relationships.

Mark Auchterlonie, current head of strategic accounts, has been appointed as director of distribution for large commercial lines brokers and new business development.

Ageas stated that he will focus on developing Ageas’s commercial broker accounts, while also being responsible for identifying new business development opportunities, including InsurTech, across the wider broker community.

The provider further stated that recruitment for the role of director of distribution for regional brokers, niche and specialist schemes is underway. Ageas expects to confirm an appointment by the end of the year.

Succession

Commenting on the changes, Middle said: “These internal appointments demonstrate the effectiveness of our succession plans, while also maximising our already strong and established relationships with the intermediated market.

“Both Mark and Darren are well respected distribution leaders and with their significant industry experience and extensive market networks.

“I’m more than confident that we have an extremely strong team to continue to deliver the service and results our brokers and partners have come to expect from Ageas.”

He continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Chris Dobson for his contribution to Ageas and for his assistance in developing this new structure.

“I look forward to further strengthening the team with the final appointment for the regional broker, niche and schemes role by the end of the year.”

Restructure

Ageas has recently undergone a significant restructure which saw it move to a centralised functional structure working across its three core channels of broker, partnerships and direct to customer.

At the same time UK CEO of insurance Francois Xavier-Boisseau retired and Middle took on the chief customer officer role.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.