AmTrust appoints lead underwriter for professional indemnity

AmTrust International has hired Steven Moore as lead underwriter for professional indemnity (PI) within its specialty division.

Moore will be based in London and report to Bruce Whitmee, chief underwriting officer and Angel Mas, chief executive officer at AmTrust Europe.

According to the provider, Moore has worked in the PI market for over 25 years and has been with AmTrust since 2014, writing risks for UK domestic, international and multi-national firms.

Prior to this, he worked as London Market PI underwriting manager at RSA for 17 years.

The move is part of a restructure which will see AmTrust’s former lead underwriter for PI, Russell Newell, move across to Collegiate, its wholly-owned PI MGA.

The business stated that Newell has been a leading PI underwriter for over 30 years, having worked at Aegon, Canopius and AmTrust, and is a past chairman of PI Forum.

Whitmee commented: “We are delighted for Steven to take on this important role for AmTrust, where his experience and expertise in writing a wide range of Professional Indemnity risks will be greatly valued.

“Professional Indemnity is a key line of business for AmTrust and an important component of our growth plans.”

He continued: “AmTrust is actively investing in Professional Indemnity and seasoned professionals such as Steven will help us deliver on this objective.

“Russell’s move to Collegiate will assist us in broadening their offering and help us in our aim of making Collegiate the leading MGA in the financial lines SME market.”

The PI sector has been in the news lately, with industry experts warning that the market is hardening, after a number of providers have pulled out or reduced their capacity in this line.

