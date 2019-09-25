Rob Townend to leave Aviva

The UK GI managing director is set to exit as the insurer reveals management changes amid GI and life split.

Aviva has reshuffled its top teams following its decision to separate the management of its GI and life businesses.

As a result, Rob Townend, managing director of UK GI, will leave the business at the end of the year after 23 years at Aviva.

He will continue to work closely with Colm Holmes, Aviva CEO of general insurance, until December, taking a lead role in transitioning the business to the new structure.

Brokers

Meanwhile, Phil Bayles, currently MD of intermediaries at the provider, will take up the role of chief distribution officer. In his new role he will continue to work with brokers and distribution partners.

The insurer has further appointed Gareth Hemming as MD of personal lines and Patrick Tiernan as MD of commercial lines. Hemming was previously head of trading at Aviva, while Tiernan held the position of MD of Aviva global corporate and specialty.

Aviva noted that Tiernan’s appointment will also bring together its global corporate and specialty and SME businesses.

Other changes include Owen Morris, currently pricing director, UK digital and global, taking on the role of chief underwriting and data officer, while Blair Turnbull, most recently MD, digital & retail, UK & international, becomes chief digital officer.

Transformation

Holmes commented: “I would like to personally thank Rob Townend for the contribution he has made to Aviva over many years.

“His skill and experience have helped transform our general insurance business and his tireless campaigning on personal injury reform, to address the compensation culture, has even helped change the law in the UK.

“Rob and I will continue to work closely together over the next few months and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Results

Aviva UK GI reported a fall in operating profit to £172m in H1 2019, from £195m in the first six months of 2018.

Its combined operating ratio (COR) also deteriorated slightly to 95.7% (H1 2018: 94.3%), but net written premiums rose to £2.16bn (H1 2018: £2.11bn).

In an interview with Insurance Age in August, Holmes hailed the provider’s results in its UK commercial lines business where premiums grew by 7%.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.