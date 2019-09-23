FSCS pays out to Lamp home customers

Unrated Gibraltarian insurer went into liquidation in May.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has started paying out to Now4cover home insurance policyholders, following the collapse of unrated insurer Lamp.

Lamp applied for liquidation at the Supreme Court of Gibraltar earlier this year and the application was accepted by the court on 31 May.

FSCS explained that eligible policyholders will receive their compensation payments during the week starting 23 September 2019.

It detailed that the compensation payment will cover 90% of the unused part of the premium, with the amount calculated by the Lamp liquidator.

The scheme confirmed in July that replacement home insurance cover for previous Lamp customers had been secured with Red Sands.

FSCS commented: “If your cover was transferred to Red Sands, you will have already received your new policy details from now4cover. Your compensation payment will be made to Red Sands.”

Unrated

Last week, FSCS stated that Lamp GAP policies through Warranty Direct and Lamp health insurance products through H3 are no longer in force, with policyholders entitled to a pro-rata return of premium in the unused period of their policy.

The provider’s liquidation reignited the debate around unrated and foreign providers and whether brokers should use them.

Lamp is the latest foreign firm to fail and followed in the footsteps of Elite Insurance, Enterprise, Alpha and Qudos.

The provider was declared in default on 5 June 2019 and FSCS made its first compensation payments to Lamp customers at the end of June to clients who had outstanding property damage claims at the time of the insurer’s collapse.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.