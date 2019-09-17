Azur unveils two new HNW products

Azur Niche is aimed at clients who might be considered higher risk than normal, while Unoccupied covers properties that are for sale, undergoing renovation or not permanently lived in.

Azur has launched two new products – Azur Niche and Azur Unoccupied – aimed at high net worth (HNW) clients.

The managing digital agent noted that the new policies were designed to provide protection for a broader range of HNW clients whose insurance needs fall outside of their typical HNW offering.



The business detailed that Azur Niche is aimed at clients who require a solution for their assets, but who might be considered higher risk than normal.

It explained that the product can provide cover for those who may have an imbalanced portfolio, inadequate home security, history of claims, or any clients who are not permanently based in the UK.



Meanwhile, Azur Unoccupied offers a solution for properties that are for sale, undergoing renovation or not permanently lived in.



Both policies are underwritten by AIG and will be part of Azur’s range of home insurance products.



Brokers

Paul Glennerster, technical underwriting manager of Azur, commented: “We’ve noticed that, when circumstances change for HNW clients, brokers are often left to source alternative policies.

“For example, when a client has a string of unfortunate claims the holding insurer may advise the broker that the risk is no longer a fit for their traditional appetite and therefore will need to seek alternative cover.”

He continued: “This is not only inefficient, but also results in a poor user experience for the broker and the client.

“In examples like this, our new products will enable us to seamlessly move an existing client across to our new products to reflect the change in their circumstances or quote a new client that cannot get cover from their holding insurer.

“We are set up to offer brokers a complete cycle of insurance products to cater for their clients’ changing needs across a broad range of different scenarios.”

Technology

Azur launched in May 2017 with the aim of bringing a technology company’s attitude to the insurance sector.

It has since launched a HNW car collector product, a HNW home renovation policy and last November it revealed a scheme to protect against water damage.

In April 2019, the business selected Arag to provide both legal protection and home emergency assistance for its Smart Home household product for the emerging wealth sector.

Azur also recently partnered with technology firm Logical Glue to implement algorithms that it said will enable better risk analysis in order to free up underwriters to focus on broker relationships.

