Clive Edwards becomes CEO of Aspen Insurance UK

Provider reshuffles management team as Edwards succeeds Mike Cain.

Aspen Insurance Holdings has appointed Clive Edwards as chief executive officer of Aspen Insurance UK (AIUK) and Aspen Managing Agency (AMAL).

He succeeds Mike Cain who has moved to the position of group chief operating officer.

As a result, Edwards will leave his current role as co-chief underwriting officer of AIUK and Aspen has named Henry MacHale and Jamie Lewis as the co-CUOs for AIUK, for insurance and reinsurance respectively.

McHale will retain his role as global head of specialty for Aspen Insurance, and Lewis will remain as head of London, Aspen Re, and Specialty Re global product head. Lewis will also retain his role as deputy active underwriter of Aspen’s Lloyd’s syndicate 4711.

Bermuda-headquartered Aspen was bought by private equity house Apollo Global Management for $2.6bn (£2.02bn) in cash last August.

In May this year, it ended its agency agreement with managing general agent Aspen Risk Management. Aspen Risk Management was expected to be placed in runoff as a result.

Capability

Mark Cloutier, executive chairman and group CEO, commented: “Clive was part of the original team at the outset of Aspen and has continually demonstrated an outstanding capability as an underwriting leader.

“His proven experience and expertise, and the high esteem in which he is held in the UK market, make him very well qualified to take on these roles.”

Aspen has also hired Hannah Purves as a non-executive director of AIUK and the provider explained that she will join the board of AMAL in due course.

Purves was previously a board director and claims director at Markel International. She has also served as a board member and deputy chair of the Lloyd’s Market Association claims committee from 2014 to May 2019.

Cloutier commented: “She has an industry-leading claims reputation which will add further depth to our strategic focus on arguably the most important service that we deliver.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.