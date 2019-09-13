Egan reveals thinking behind RSA's commercial merger

CEO says move will create efficiencies and does not deny that it may lead to redundancies but explains the aim is to bring clarity to brokers following feedback that RSA's current structure is hard to deal with.

The driver behind RSA’s commercial reorganisation is to make it easier for brokers to deal with the provider, according to RSA UK and International CEO Scott Egan.

The insurer revealed earlier this week (11 September) that it is merging its Commercial Risk Solutions (CRS) and Global Risk Solutions (GRS) to create a unified commercial division.

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age, Egan stated that the move follows feedback from brokers that its current structure “made it harder to get things done”.

He added: “This goes a long way to address those concerns, but we have to execute it well to live up to the ambitions we have to serve the broking community well.”

Egan explained that brokers will see a consistency of approach following the changes. The unit controls roughly £1.25bn of net written premium per year.

“Whenever you’ve got things split across different teams you’ll get different perspectives,” he continued.

“We will organise ourselves around the relevant markets - regional broker, e-trade and the London Market - in a way that gives clarity to brokers in terms of where to go.”

Efficiency

Egan did not deny that the merger could lead to redundancies, but he would not be drawn to reveal any more details.

“I’ve said to staff that there will be an efficiency of bringing two things together, but that’s not the primary reason we’re doing it,” he commented.

According to the CEO, the teams are currently working through what the changes mean. He added: “We want to act on this as soon as possible, in no way at all do I want it to be a distraction from running the business.”

The new combined division will be led by managing director, RSA Commercial Lines, Rob Gibbs. The move will also see Tony Buckle, currently MD of GRS, exit the business.

“Tony has done a fantastic job in his two years here,” Egan noted.

“He’s worked in difficult circumstances and been a key part of the reshaping of our GRS book. He goes with my sincere thanks.”

Exits

Recent changes to the GRS division include a redevelopment to focus on five key areas – Rail, Chemical, Food and Beverage, Real Estate and Renewables.

Last November, a restructure in its specialty and wholesale business, part of GRS, saw the provider exit its international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business lines.

“GRS didn’t perform well enough, which is why we exited certain areas of business, primarily around the London Market,” Egan commented.

He stated that RSA has now “taken appropriate underwriting action” and added that it was not currently looking at pulling out of any more business lines.

“I’ll never say never, but I wouldn’t expect any exits to the materiality that we saw at the end of 2018,” the CEO argued.

Brokers

Egan, who took over the chief executive position at RSA in February following the departure of Steve Lewis, has previously pledged to re-establish relationships with brokers.

The promise came after experts questioned RSA’s broker strategy and stated that the provider had become “much less visible” to those operating in the regions.

“At times brokers haven’t known whether to go to GRS or CRS,” he explained.

“This won’t be magic dust, but I hope over time we’ll be able to demonstrate an agility and a customer focus that I heard from them they were keen to see reignited at RSA.”

Egan did not rule out further restructures in the future, but noted that there were no current plans to make any other changes to the business.

“The reason why I’ve done it now is so we can get a clear run on 2020 with a clear strategy and structure,” the CEO added.

Results

In August, when RSA published its results for the first half of 2019, the provider reported an improved performance, with a combined operating ratio of 96.1%.

Egan had previously revealed he was not happy with the organisation’s 2018 UK performance which reported a £106m underwriting loss for the year.

He declined to comment on whether the business was on target for the full year, but argued that its regional broker book is “performing well and growing”.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, but we’re out on the front foot. We can be pleased but not complacent,” Egan concluded.

