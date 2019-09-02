News analysis: Dual pricing debate rolls on

Brokers look at fixed pricing as research shows vulnerable customers affected more by loyalty penalty

Brokers have criticised the practice of dual pricing and questioned why this model still exists in the insurance industry.

Dual pricing returned to the headlines last September when Citizens Advice slammed the practice of overcharging loyal customers. The national charity lodged a super-complaint with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and insurance was one of five industries listed as culprits.

Mark Bower-Dyke, chairman of Be Wiser, stated that renewal premiums should be lower rather than higher than new business premiums.

“On a renewal you know what the risk is,” he explained. “I don’t understand how renewals can be more expensive unless there’s been a claim or something has changed. There’s something fundamentally wrong with any model where it’s not getting cheaper the longer you insure with someone.”

His comments were echoed by SEIB Insurance Brokers chief executive officer, Barry Fehler.

Reward loyalty

Fehler commented: “Customers should be rewarded for loyalty. The longer you hold a client, the better the risk, at least to a degree.”

Over the summer, a number of initiatives have been launched by brokers and insurers which claim to tackle the issues highlighted in the super-complaint.

Saga introduced a three-year fixed price proposition for home and motor, where the price will remain the same unless the customer wants to change the policy or has a claim.

Vulnerable customers Citizens Advice’s research found that vulnerable consumers, such as older people and people with mental health issues, were disproportionately affected by the loyalty penalty as they struggle to switch providers. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched an investigation into the industry and how insurers charge consumers following the super-complaint. Fehler hoped that the outcome would be that the FCA tries to ban dual pricing. “It’s not good for customers,” he commented. “It’s going to be difficult for insurers to get out of this model, but just because it’s difficult that’s not an excuse for not doing it.”

In addition, start-up broker Brolly developed a contents policy which includes flexible monthly subscriptions that reduce in price every month. At the time, Brolly founder and CEO, Phoebe Hugh, told Insurance Age that it was “totally absurd” that the practice of dual pricing in the insurance industry is still going on today.

The practice has been defended before, with some arguing most industries have new customer offers.

Fehler cautiously welcomed the idea of fixed price products, but warned that the devil is in the detail.

“Is it really a fixed price or is it subject to terms and conditions?” he questioned.

Fehler also wondered whether the price was fixed both ways or if it would go down if the market softened and premiums started dropping.

Meanwhile, one unnamed broker said this type of initiative was not practical and would be unsustainable for the broker offering it.

“Unless you’ve got an insurer who is happy to carry fixed price for three years, then these brokers are underwriting themselves,” the same broker stated. “The brokers who are doing this will go bust.”

Last December, Aviva launched a subscription-style product which includes a renewal price guarantee. It is only available in Aviva’s direct channel.

Reputational risk

When asked whether brokers should be concerned about being cut out of the market by moves like Aviva’s, Fehler argued that he was more worried about brokers getting a bad reputation from insurers practicing dual pricing.

He continued: “It [dual pricing] seems to mainly be done by the direct writers. It’s always been our job as brokers to look for an alternative to retain the client if premiums go up. Brokers have by and large not been guilty of dual pricing.”

In addition, Bower-Dyke stated that there was only one way to stop dual pricing. He concluded: “Don’t sell below market rate up front. It’s cover that matters, not what you pay for it.”