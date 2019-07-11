Jon Dye named as ABI chair

Dye takes over from Amanda Blanc, who resigned last week.

Allianz UK chief executive officer Jon Dye has been named as the new chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

This follows the resignation of Amanda Blanc last week, after she left her role as EMEA CEO of Zurich.

The insurer trade body noted that Dye will serve a one-year term, after which the board chair role will revert to a two-year tenure.

Dye has been on the ABI board since January 2015, and chaired the ABI audit committee between 2016 and 2018.

Tough

He stated that Blanc is a “tough act to follow”, adding: “I am looking forward to working with the ABI board on the many and varied issues that face the industry.”

Dye continued: “Insurance and long-term savings play a vital role in the UK economy and in the lives of the people we help and support.

“We face a period of unprecedented challenge and opportunity so it’s important for the industry to speak with a clear, authoritative and constructive voice.”

Huw Evans, ABI’s director general, commented: “Jon brings 30 years’ experience of the insurance industry to the role of ABI chair.

“His insights and energy will be invaluable in representing all parts of the insurance and long-term savings market as we rise to the challenges and opportunities of our fast-changing world.”

