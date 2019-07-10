Zurich names Alison Martin as Amanda Blanc's successor

Blanc resigned from the EMEA CEO role at the provider last week.

Zurich has appointed Alison Martin to the role of chief executive officer Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and bank distribution with immediate effect.

She replaces former Axa UK boss Amanda Blanc, who resigned from the role last week.

Zurich stated that Martin will continue to oversee the group risk management function for a limited period of time until a suitable successor has been found.

Martin joined Zurich in October 2017 and took on the group chief risk officer position in January 2018.

She has previously held a series of management roles at Swiss Re, where she most recently worked as head of life & health business management globally.

Leader

Mario Greco, group CEO, said: “Alison is perfectly suited for this role. She is an enthusiastic leader who combines industry expertise with the right mix of customer focus, people management and commercial experience.

“She is a mature leader with a strong international background. I am confident she will successfully expand our capabilities to meet customer needs in the region. She knows our culture, she knows our business and is well suited to take our EMEA business to the next level.”

