Markel reveals new cyber product

Cover is available on both a stand-alone and add-on basis for UK businesses.

Markel International has launched its Markel Cyber 360 policy which it said provides policyholders with all-round protection against cyber risks.

The provider explained that coverage will be provided on a stand-alone and add-on basis for businesses in the UK, Europe, Canada and Asia.

The product is offered across most industries with limits of up to £10m per risk, and Markel said it is available through a variety of distribution channels.

According to Markel, the policy offers assessments of businesses’ vulnerabilities to cyber-related incidents and recommendations on how to best address them.

The provider stated that the product also provides resources in breach response, incident management, legal issues, forensic investigation, credit monitoring and call centre management, loss control and public relations to deal effectively with a cyber incident.

Liability

Markel detailed that the policy combines third party liability and first party loss, with third party cover including for cyber, privacy, e-media and, where required, professional and technology services.

Meanwhile, first party cover includes privacy breach and mitigation costs; systems and data rectification costs including bricking coverage; business interruption costs, including those from critical providers, system failures or preventative shut downs; extortion costs; and regulatory investigations and fines.

Scott Bailey, managing director, cyber, said: “The Markel Cyber 360 value proposition includes enhanced and improved coverage for the risks that both small and large size businesses face today.

“Our customers are supported by a geographically diverse panel of cyber experts accessible by dedicated hotlines. Collectively, we can help prevent a cyber incident from happening, and, if it does, mitigate the disruption and get things back to normal.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.