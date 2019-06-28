Zurich's Tulsi Naidu to chair the FCA Practitioner Panel

She will take on the post on 1 August.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Zurich UK chief executive officer Tulsi Naidu as chair of the FCA Practitioner Panel.

Naidu will take over the post from Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards on 1 August this year.

A spokesperson for Zurich told Insurance Age that Naidu and Richards are the only two women to have ever held this role.

The FCA detailed that Naidu has been a member of the Panel since 2017.

The regulator noted that Nikhil Rathi, CEO of London Stock Exchange, will become chair of the FCA Markets Practitioner Panel on 1 July 2019.

Challenge

FCA chair Charles Randell commented: “Both Tulsi and Nikhil have served on the Panels for a number of years and are well placed to lead the Panels in supporting the FCA to be a targeted and effective regulator.

“The work of the Panels has never been more important, given the extent of the changes in our world, including Brexit.

“I look forward to the robust but constructive challenge they will provide, and to working with them both in their new roles.”

The FCA explained that its Practitioner Panels are independent statutory bodies that represent the interests of the financial services industry within the UK’s regulatory framework.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.