Elite proposes solvency scheme to avoid liquidation

Gibraltarian insurer warns liquidation would be costly for creditors and could delay claims payments.

Collapsed Gibraltar-based insurer Elite Insurance has sent a letter to its brokers, creditors and coverholders, outlining its proposed solvency scheme.

Elite stated in the letter that it remains solvent and able to pay its liabilities in full. The scheme also provides a framework for an orderly run-off and solvent winding up, which avoids the appointment of a liquidator.

It warned that liquidation would be costly for creditors and could delay claims payments.

Legal expenses provider Elite stopped writing new business on 5 July 2017 as it prepared for run-off.

This followed an investigation by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and was a result of its financial position of various unprofitable business lines.

Compromise

Elite explained that the arrangement proposed is a compromise provided under the Gibraltar Companies Act 2014 between the provider and its creditors. It has been developed in consultation with the GFSC.

The scheme needs to be agreed by at least 75% of its creditors and sanctioned by the Supreme Court of Gibraltar in order to be implemented.

The letter detailed that after a commutation agreement had been reached with CBL Insurance, Elite’s largest reinsurer, the business had been granted a court order from the Supreme Court of Gibraltar to take steps to implement a scheme of arrangement.

In March 2018, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand named Elite in its affidavit when it sought an interim injunction against CBL.

Action

According to Elite, the letter was sent to inform brokers, creditors and cover holders of the insurer’s intention to propose the scheme in July this year and its reasons for doing so.

It stated in the letter: “Elite Insurance has worked closely with the GFSC to identify a course of action that will allow the orderly run off of its business in an efficient manner which protects the interests of all policyholders and other creditors, as an alternative to a liquidation.”

In January 2018, Elite was bought by the Armour Group, which it said specialises in the run-off insurance sector.

It also emerged in July 2017 that Elite had taken the Gibraltar regulator to court in order to challenge some of its regulatory interventions.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.