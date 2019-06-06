Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs over three years

Provider confirms plans to separate its life and general insurance businesses in the UK as part of wider restructure to reduce costs.

Aviva has announced a plan to reduce costs which will lead to around 1,800 role reductions across the company over the next three years.

The provider said in a statement that it will “look to ensure that redundancies are kept to a minimum wherever possible, for example through natural turnover”.

The insurer further explained it has engaged with Unite and its employee representative bodies and will continue to consult on specific proposals.

Separation

Aviva also confirmed it will separate its general insurance and life businesses in the UK.

As a result of the changes, Colm Holmes will take on the position of CEO of General Insurance, while Angela Darlington has been appointed interim CEO of UK Life.

Aviva detailed that the move will “enable stronger accountability and greater management focus”, adding that its digital direct business will be integrated into UKGI.

The possibility of a separation of the two businesses has previously been reported, and an unnamed source told Insurance Age in April that this was a likely next step following the departure of former CEO UK Insurance Andy Briggs.

Briggs had been named as a potential successor to Mark Wilson, who left Aviva in October last year, but he was beaten to the role by Maurice Tulloch, formerly CEO International, who started this March.

Reduction

The provider also noted that it intends to reduce its expenses by £300m per annum by 2022.

It detailed that cost savings will be achieved through lower central costs, savings in contractor and consultant spend, reduction in project expenditure and “other efficiencies”, in addition to the job cuts.

Aviva announced yesterday (5 June) that chief financial officer Tom Stoddard will step down as of 30 June this year and also resign his director position.

A spokesperson for the insurer told Insurance Age that the UKGI management team, including Phil Bayles, MD of Intermediaries, and Rob Townend, MD UKGI, remain in their roles.

Decisions

“Today is the first step in our plan to make Aviva simpler, more competitive and more commercial,” Tulloch commented.

He continued: “But there are also clear opportunities to improve. Reducing Aviva’s costs is essential to remain competitive and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly. We will do all we can to minimize redundancies and support our people through this.

“I am also determined to crack Aviva’s complexity, an issue which has held back our performance for too long. Today’s changes will begin to reduce complexity, cost, and duplication, enabling Aviva to be better at serving our customers and delivering stronger result for our shareholders.”

The provider is set to host a capital markets day on 20 November, where further updates on its future strategy and targets will be revealed.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.