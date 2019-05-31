Brokers to benefit from L&G deal, says Allianz's Dye

The UK CEO says brokers will remain Allianz's biggest distribution channel after the deal has been completed, as it also buys the remaining stake of LV with the intention of combining the two entities.

Allianz UK chief executive Jon Dye has stated that brokers will benefit from the insurer’s deal to buy the general insurance business of Legal & General for £242m and its purchase of the remaining stake of LV.

He described that combining the L&G GI business with the LV GI portfolio is a “good move” which will build a stronger unit.

In a call with journalists on 31 May, Dye said: “If you look across the three businesses, brokers will still be the biggest distribution channel. That demonstrates that brokers remain hugely important to us.

“A number of brokers have been in touch saying they’ve had an email from one of the businesses and, broadly speaking, people can see the logic of the deal and they welcome it.”

He further pointed out that prior to the joint venture, announced in August 2017, LV had withdrawn from the broker channel in personal lines household business.

“They have now gone back into it with some vengeance and this acquisition will give that more weight,” he continued.

Meanwhile, LV GI CEO Steve Treloar stated that the move was a “great result” for the LV general insurance business.

He added: “We see ourselves being a significant player. We want to be the go-to insurer for retail brokers and I believe this deal makes us that.”

Redundancies

When asked whether the transactions would lead to any job cuts, Dye argued that it was too early to comment on that.

“These businesses are complementary so it’s not a deal which is predicated on large numbers of job cuts, but clearly it’s far too early to say where it will go,” he continued.

Together, the three businesses have around 8,300 employees. It has previously been reported that the joint venture between Allianz and LV has put 400 people at risk of redundancy.

Dye further explained that the two deals will make Allianz the second largest GI insurer in the UK.

“That creates a substantial entity and clearly represents a big commitment and a big signal from our shareholder in terms of what they think of the UK market,” he commented.

Brand

Following the deal, the L&G brand will be retained for up to three years, which Dye said would be enough time to move the business across to LV.

He detailed that the LV brand “will be living on”, adding: “We have license to the LV brand for an 8-year term from the start of the joint venture and we expect to keep trading under that brand.”

Furthermore, Treloar stated that the deal was a “significant opportunity” for LV to grow its business as well as its brand.

He concluded: “We will see our business in home insurance double as a result of the acquisition of L&G’s GI business. It will make us a real force to be reckoned with in both home and motor in the UK.”

