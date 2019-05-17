FCA warns of clone MGA

The regulator says fraudsters are using details of authorised companies to scam customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a warning against clone managing general agent Insure4Life, posing as Insure4Sport.

The regulator stated that the clone MGA is not authorised or registered by the FCA but is targeting people in the UK claiming to be an authorised firm.

According to the FCA, fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue and may use the name of the genuine firm and mix in false details.

The regulator detailed that the clone firm has a registered address in Liverpool and one in Cologne in Germany.

It also listed two phone numbers, email addresses and a website, which is still active.

The regulator noted that the clone firm has no association with Insure4Sport, which is a trading name of Manchester-headquartered MGA Ripe Insurance Services.

Warnings

This is the latest in a string of insurance-related warnings issued by the FCA.

In October last year the regulator warned the public of dealing with Unicominsurance.net.

This followed a report that Minsura Insurance, which claimed to offer motor cover, was a clone of an EEA authorised firm.

In September the FCA issued a warning about a clone of UK Insurance, the underwriting entity of Direct Line Group which does not sell directly through the brand.

Last June scammers were giving out the details of Car Insurance 4 u, where fraudsters were operating via a mobile number and a Facebook page.

The page was removed after Insurance Age stepped in and contacted Facebook.

In March last year, the watchdog also published a warning about Blue Insurance UK.

