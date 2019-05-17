Esure hires former Aviva UKGI boss David McMillan as CEO

McMillan joins the provider from QBE and replaces Stuart Vann who left the business in January 2018.

Esure Group has appointed David McMillan as chief executive officer.

McMillan is currently group chief operating officer at QBE and is expected to start at Esure in August.

Prior to joining QBE he was CEO of India and chairman of global health insurance at Aviva. McMillan has also worked as CEO of UKGI and group transformation officer at Aviva.

He will replace former CEO Stuart Vann who left the provider in January 2018 “by mutual consent” as Esure stated that its strategic aims will be best achieved through new leadership.

Esure chief financial officer Darren Ogden has been holding the CEO post on an interim basis.

Takeover

Last August Esure revealed it would be taken over by Blue Bidco, a subsidiary of Bain Capital Private Equity, in a deal that valued the company as approximately £1.2bn.

In its latest set of financial results for 2018, Esure posted a pre-tax loss of £15.4m and a combined operating ratio of 111.8%.

Sir Peter Wood, chairman of Esure, commented: “I am delighted that David McMilllan has agreed to lead Esure.

“I’d like to thank Darren Ogden for heading the business during this interim period and he will be working closely alongside David to ensure a smooth transition.”

He continued: “David has a strong track record of delivering digital transformation across the insurance market.

“Under David’s leadership, I am confident the business will deliver on its strategic ambitions.”

Leadership

Luca Bassi, a managing director of Bain Capital Europe, said: “We are excited to partner with David to take Esure to the next level.

“Our plans for Esure are very ambitious and we are convinced David is the right leader to deliver our aspirations with the support of the broader Esure leadership team.”

McMillan added: “Esure has great potential and can be at the forefront of the digital disruption of the UK insurance market.

“These are exciting times and I am looking forward to working alongside the dedicated and ambitious team at Esure to create a world class business.”

