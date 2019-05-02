RSA hires personal lines MD in management reshuffle

Provider announces a number of senior departures as Ardonagh Group’s Kay Martin joins.

RSA has hired Kay Martin as its new UK personal lines managing director, joining the provider from Ardonagh.

Martin will replace David Coughlan, who is leaving the insurer along with chief operating officer Darren McKenzie and chief financial officer for UK & International (UK&I) Matt Hotson.

According to RSA, Martin will be responsible for the development of its personal insurance business, which specialises in home, motor and pet insurance distributed through direct brand More Than and personal broker and affinity partnerships.

She will take up her new post in July and report to new chief executive officer of RSA UK&I Scott Egan, who took over the position from Steve Lewis in February.

Martin most recently served as CEO of retail and niche distribution at the Ardonagh Group, after joining Towergate from Zurich in July 2016.

She began her general insurance career at Aviva, where she held a number of marketing, business development and proposition roles, before leading the programme to take Norwich Union to Aviva as director of marketing and communications.

While at Zurich she held various roles including UK chief marketing and communications officer, and interim personal lines managing director.

Changes

In addition, Louisa Leonard, previously COO of RSA’s Johnson and Lifestyle business in Canada, will take over the COO UK&I role from McKenzie.

David Germain, currently group CIO, will expand his responsibilities to include the UK&I business and Gavin Wilkinson, CFO of RSA’s Irish business, has been named CFO UK&I, replacing Hotson.

RSA has also recently hired Charlotte Jones as group CFO, taking over the role from Egan.

Egan commented: “Our personal lines team is at the forefront of our business and critical to our success in the UK.

“Kay has impressive credentials for the role and will bring both energy and expertise to RSA. I am delighted she has chosen to join us and I am looking forward to working with her closely to build an exciting next phase for our personal lines business.”

Ambitions

He continued: “I am also pleased to welcome Louisa, Gavin and David Germain to the UK&I business.

“I thank David, Matt and Darren for the hard work and dedication they have shown during their time with the organisation, and wish them the best for the future.”

Martin added: “It’s a great time to be joining RSA’s Personal Lines business.

“Personal lines and the More Than brand are a vital part of RSA’s UK offering and I can’t wait to start working with the team to help it realise its ambitions.”

RSA has recently been accused of being difficult to trade with by brokers who have also questioned what its strategy with brokers is, noting the provider has become “much less visible” to those operating in the regions.

Late last year the provider pulled out of half of its London Market business, including international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.