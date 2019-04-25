Experts predict further changes at Aviva following Briggs' exit

Brokers were unconcerned about the UK CEO of Insurance leaving the provider and have faith in group CEO Maurice Tulloch but more management "shuffling" is expected.

Brokers have stated they are not concerned about the future for Aviva after the provider revealed that UK chief executive of Insurance Andy Briggs is set to depart.

Briggs had been in the running to take over the CEO role after Mark Wilson left the provider in October last year, but he lost out to Maurice Tulloch, formerly CEO International, who took over the reins in March.

Amicus Insurance Solutions director Paul Beck noted that Tulloch is a “safe pair of hands”, adding: “Reshuffles at the top of insurance companies can sometimes be a bit of a concern, but I am reassured that Maurice is where he is.

“By and large, we know Maurice and he has experience of the broker market from his previous role, and that gives us confidence. Without that we might have wondered what was happening.”

No surprise

His comments were echoed by JM Glendinning managing director Nick Houghton, who argued that Briggs’ departure was no surprise after Tulloch was named as the new CEO.

“It’s business as usual at Aviva, they’re a big organisation and they know what they’re doing,” Houghton continued.

Meanwhile, Aston Lark group CEO Peter Blanc explained that because of Briggs’ background in the life insurance sector, he had not been very well-known to brokers on the general insurance side.

“From the outside looking in I assume that what’s happening is that Andy was looking for the CEO role and it was either going to go to Andy or Maurice and Maurice got it therefore Andy walks,” Blanc commented.

He added: “That’s the way the world works. But Andy is a very experienced operator and I’m sure he’ll pop up somewhere else.”

When asked where Briggs might go next, several brokers believed he would be looking for opportunities in the life insurance market.

Changes

An unnamed source suggested that there are more changes to come at Aviva, adding that Tulloch will not be finished assembling his top team yet and this is “just the initial shuffling of the pack”.

But several experts argued that as long as Phil Bayles, MD of Intermediaries, and Rob Townend, MD UKGI, remain in their roles at Aviva, brokers are unlikely to see much of an impact.

When Briggs’ exit was announced, Aviva stated that Angela Darlington, currently chief risk officer at Aviva, is set to become interim UK CEO Insurance.

Another industry source who declined to be named said they could not recall another female CEO at the provider and described Darlington as “a safe pair of hand to keep the business running”.

Separation

However, they noted that the fact that she had been appointed on an interim basis suggested Tulloch was getting ready to make more changes at the provider.

“Reading between the lines, Aviva has for the last umpteen years tried to leverage the benefit of life and GI together by having a structure that was Aviva UK,” the source continued.

“I would not be surprised if Maurice goes back to Aviva Life and Aviva GI leadership rather than trying to put them under one.”

They added that bringing life and GI together had been a strategic move made by Wilson, but stated “it didn’t really work because life and GI are just too different”.

Meanwhile Blanc noted that there had been a debate around whether Aviva would separate the two businesses for the last few years.

He continued: “Although financially it might make sense to split, for the business I’d be surprised if it’s the right call. They’ve got a lot of strength in that combined business.”

Brokers

Commenting on Briggs’ departure, Aviva’s Bayles said: “We are sad to see Andy go. He has been a strong leader within our business and a committed supporter of the UK broker market.

“What I would say to brokers is that it’s very much business as usual at Aviva – we are in good shape and are looking forward to seeing our broker partners at Biba in May.”

