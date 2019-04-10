Citizens Advice slams home insurers in dual pricing report

Charity calls for the FCA to identify concrete solutions to the loyalty penalty as part of its insurance market study, after survey reveals home insurers make 100% of their profits from loyal customers.

Home insurance companies make all of their profits from the loyalty penalty, according to research from Citizens Advice.

The charity, which submitted a super-complaint slamming the practice of overcharging loyal customers to the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) in September 2018, said it had found that home insurers make over £1bn a year from loyal consumers holding policies for six years or more.

The research also revealed that loyal customers are paying an annual average premium of £325 for their sixth year of insurance, which is almost double that of new customers.

Vulnerable customers

Citizens Advice highlighted that it is particularly concerned that home insurance companies make over half (51%) of their profits from people defined by the regulator as potentially vulnerable.

It detailed that the research shows people who are vulnerable due to issues such as poor health are likely to be paying the most for their home insurance.

Citizens Advice further estimated that 3.75m policies in the UK have been held for 11 years or more and that 71% of these customers are potentially vulnerable.

The charity is calling for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to identify concrete solutions to the loyalty penalty as part of its insurance market study.

"Appalling"

Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, commented: “It is appalling that home insurance companies are making all their profit from exploiting loyal customers.

“What makes this worse is that vulnerable people are likely to be the most loyal to their provider.”

She continued: “Since we submitted our super-complaint about the loyalty penalty, some companies have rightly promised to treat their customers better. Yet many more are still choosing to make their profits off their most loyal and vulnerable consumers.

“The CMA’s response to our super-complaint was clear that regulators must come up with a plan to tackle the loyalty penalty by June. The clock is ticking, the FCA must act quickly to stop this systematic scam.”

Investigation

Citizens Advice has previously insisted that the dual pricing discussion should “begin from the assumption that pricing differences are unfair” at a Parliamentary meeting of regulators and trade bodies.

Last October the FCA launched an investigation into how insurers charge home and motor customers.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey also wrote a letter to insurance CEOs about the issue of dual pricing.

The watchdog further called on the industry to “continue the work underway” around general insurance pricing practices.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) welcomed the FCA’s market study into GI pricing, agreeing that the market needs to work as well as possible for all customers.

Dual pricing has previously been described as the “crack cocaine” of the insurance industry by Consumer Intelligence CEO Ian Hughes.

A survey by Consumer Intelligence revealed that 78% of consumer respondents called for a ban on insurance firms charging higher prices for renewals than new business, with 50% branding the practice of dual pricing as “exploitative”.

