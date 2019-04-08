Co-op Insurance reveals trading loss for 2018

Provider says results were impacted by bad weather as it gears up for deal with Markerstudy.

Co-op’s insurance business, CIS General Insurance, made a trading loss of £29m in 2018, compared to £21m in the preceding year.

Markerstudy bought Co-op’s underwriting arm in January in a deal worth £185m. The transaction is expected to complete in the summer.

According to Co-op the loss was largely caused by increased cost of home and motor claims following the Beast from the East.

Co-op detailed that the deal with Markerstudy includes a 13 year agreement to distribute motor and home insurance.

The business further stated that Markerstudy has committed to paying £150m of cash at point of sale and £35m of deferred consideration over three years and six months.

After the sale Co-op will provide marketing and distribution services for Markerstudy.

Brand

Markerstudy has previously stated it will keep the CIS brand once the purchase has gone through.

It is expected to bring approximately £600m of gross written premium and 1.3m policies across mainly motor and home.

The takeover is Markerstudy’s first acquisition since it was bought by Qatar Re at the beginning of last year.

