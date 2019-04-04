Axa CEO admits simplification strategy could lead to more redundancies

Provider recently put 106 roles at risk.

There is a risk of further redundancies at Axa, according to UK & Ireland chief executive officer Claudio Gienal.

In a briefing with journalists on 4 April Gienal addressed the news from last month that Axa had put 106 jobs at risk as it restructures its SME business and opens two new SME trading centres.

Gienal commented: “To serve our SME customers better we need to be faster and have the skills in one place to have a better service and as such the consequence is that we have now put these people at risk.”

The CEO explained that the consultation is currently ongoing and that he expected the total number of redundancies to be smaller than 106.

Simplification

However, he admitted that as Axa is going through the process of simplifying the business in order to make it more efficient that could lead to further job cuts down the line.

“For every insurer, staff is the biggest cost we have,” he noted. “And it’s good because we do employ a lot of people, but clearly when you start simplifying and consolidating to make the business more efficient there will be consequences to it.”

Gienal explained that Axa is focusing on customer outcome and looking into options such as robotics to make the business more efficient.

He continued: “In some parts [of the business] we may come to the conclusion that we need fewer people to do the same thing.

“As difficult as these decisions are, to run the business properly, we will go through it. But I’m keen to make sure we do it in a sensible way and very respectfully to the staff.

Cyber

Gienal further stated that Axa is planning on bringing more products to SME brokers following the purchase of XL Catlin, including cyber and specialty lines.

He explained that Axa and Axa XL would remain separate but work closely together, and that the deal has allowed Axa to “have a broader tool set for what we can bring to our brokers and customers”.

Gienal concluded: “The needs of an SME is different than a big corporate company, but basically the capabilities are there and we will use them to get similar propositions to the SME space.”

