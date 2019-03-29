Cyber row continues as ABI responds to Mactavish

ABI director general Huw Evans says Mactavish has “fundamentally misinterpreted” how cyber products are provided, after the insurance governance expert called on the industry for a guarantee that eight particular policy flaws won’t be used as reasons for claims refusals.

Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), has stated that he simply does not accept some of the suggestions about the cyber insurance market made by insurance governance consultancy, Mactavish.

Last week Mactavish chief executive officer Bruce Hepburn called on the ABI, insurers and brokers to guarantee that eight common flaws that the firm had found in cyber insurance policies will never be used as reasons to refuse pay-outs on cyber insurance claims in an open letter.

In a letter to Hepburn seen by Insurance Age, Evans stated that the ABI believed Mactavish has “fundamentally misinterpreted” how cyber insurance is provided as a product offering.

He explained that while there are products with more basic coverage, these are “almost always sold with an extension or endorsement which increases the baseline coverage significantly”.

Flaws

Evans wrote: “We do not recognise your description of the ‘flaws’ in cyber policies, nor do we believe there are systemic or widespread issues across the market.”

The director general added that it is commonplace that policyholders will have access to a hotline in the event of a breach, along with near-immediate access to a range of specialists providing support and advice to address the consequences of the breach.

“This simply does not correspond with your suggestion that notification requirements are complex and onerous. Indeed they are well designed to be the opposite and have proved their worth to insureds,” Evans continued.

He further noted that the contribution made by insurers towards the cyber resilience of the UK economy is “something of which the industry can be proud”, adding that cyber insurers “pay thousands of claims each year” to support businesses that have been victims of cyber-attacks.

Evans also outlined that insurers actively help their clients with their cyber risk management approach in order to prevent breaches from happening in the first place.

“This is a rapidly maturing market and our members’ services are becoming increasingly sophisticated and responsive to the needs of consumers,” he continued.

Scare-mongering

Mactavish launched a report in January where it described the majority of off-the-shelf specialist cyber insurance products as having “major flaws” and that some companies are being “mis-sold” policies.

This sparked a debate in the market where experts and providers responded, stating they were “perplexed” by the findings which were described as “scare-mongering”.

In his letter, Evans concluded: “I would request that you share the details of your policy analysis if you have true evidence of a problem here.”

Response

In response, Hepburn said: “I am grateful to Huw for responding to our concerns regarding the quality of cover provided by many cyber insurance providers, and for setting out his views so clearly.

“We stand-by our findings and hope that Huw will accept our invitation to attend an open debate that we are looking to organise on the issues we have raised. We will share more details on our findings at this event.”

He continued: “Our clients buy commercial insurance and we represent them by independently reviewing their cover, making sure it’s adequate and fit for purpose. We also work with them when they are in dispute with their insurers over claims.

“We firmly believe that a light needs to be shone on the cyber insurance marketplace to highlight a number of flaws and find ways in which these can be addressed. We look forward to working with the ABI and others in the industry to do this.”

