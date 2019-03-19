Discount rate review set to begin

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary David Gauke will announce the move later today, with a decision on the rate to follow on or before 5 August.

The first review of the personal injury discount rate will start today (19 March), according to a statement on the London Stock Exchange.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice David Gauke is set to make an announcement confirming the news later today.

The statement detailed that the Civil Liability Act 2018 requires the Lord Chancellor to conduct the review and determine whether the rate should be changed or kept at its current level within 140 days.

This means the decision must be made on or before 5 August 2019.

Simon McGinn, general manager, commercial & personal at Allianz, commented: “Great to hear that the review of the discount rate will formally commence today with an announcement from the Lord Chancellor.

“Focus now must be on a fair outcome from the review for claimants, policyholders and tax payers.”

In addition, Tulsi Naidu, chief executive at Zurich UK, noted that the announcement was a ”welcome step in the process for setting a revised discount rate and to help achieve a fairer balance between the award of appropriate compensation and the impact on the cost of insurance and public finances”.

She added: “The government and insurers have worked constructively through the passage of the Civil Liability Act to ensure that a new rate delivers a fair outcome for claimants, motorists and taxpayers and we will continue to support the review process to see this achieved.”

However, Matthew Maxwell Scott, executive director of the Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO), stated that if the rate changes “the consequences for injured people will be significant”.

He continued: “Insurers’ first duty should be to injured people, not their fiduciary duty to shareholders. After all, we pay for compulsory motor insurance to protect ourselves in the event of serious injuries which we hope will never happen.

“Insurers have lobbied hard to change the discount rate to a level which better suits their balance sheets, and while we join them in welcoming the review, we hope that the priorities and concerns of injured people will be foremost in the minds of the review team as they set about their task.”

Gauke introduced the Civil Liability Bill, which includes changes to the way the discount rate is set as well as how whiplash claims are paid out, to the House of Lords in March last year and it gained Royal Assent in December 2018.

Brokers and insurers welcomed the move, with experts predicting that it would lead to the rate being revised to between 0.5% and 1%.

But personal injury lawyers reacted with criticism and disappointment when the reform was launched.

Former Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Liz Truss initially cut to the rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% in February 2017.

The decision sparked outrage in the insurance sector with insurers calling on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to intervene.

But the rate change came into effect on 20 March 2017 and left insurers slashing their profits as they attempted to absorb the burden of additional personal injury pay outs.

