GWP and operating profit fall at Direct Line in 2018

Broker business NIG's GWP was flat, while the number of in-force policies grew.

Gross written premium (GWP) at Direct Line Group fell by 5.3% in 2018, according to its financial results.

The insurer’s total GWP was £3.2bn, compared to £3.4bn in 2017 and its operating profit also decreased to £601.7m (2017: £642.8m).

The provider stated that profit fell despite the figure including a £55m benefit from moving to an assumed 0% Ogden discount rate.

Combined operating ratio (COR) for the business came in at 91.7% in 2018, a slight deterioration from the 90.8% is posted last year.

But profit before tax was up 8.1% to £582.6m in 2018 from £539.0m in the preceding year.

NIG

In its commercial business, GWP reached £511.0m (2017: £501.5m), while commercial COR came in at 95.5% (2017: 93.4%).

The provider explained that its broker business NIG had focused on improving margins while also working on its strategic aim of “being effortless to trade with”.

NIG’s GWP remained flat at £379.0m (2017: £378.9m), while in-force policies grew by 6.7% to 256,000.

Meanwhile, Direct Line reported a stable GWP in its motor division of £1.7bn and a COR of 88.9% (2017: 91.9%).

In its home business GWP fell to £606.9m in 2018 from £799.1m in 2017.

Competitive

Commenting on the results, Direct Line chief executive officer Paul Geddes said: “I am pleased to announce a strong set of results driven by our resilient business model which performed well in a highly competitive market.

“We have added a million direct own brand policies since 2014 showing that our customers value our brands, propositions and service.”

Direct Line recently announced that its current chief financial officer, Penny James, will take over the CEO role from Geddes this May.

He announced in August last year that he is set to step down from the provider after ten years in the CEO post.

Geddes added: “Penny’s expertise as our chief financial officer and the breadth of experience she brings from previous roles will be invaluable as she leads the business.

“I’ve worked closely with Penny for over twelve months and have been impressed by her drive, energy and ambition for the group. I am pleased to be leaving the group in such experienced and capable hands.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.