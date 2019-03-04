Maurice Tulloch wins race to be Aviva CEO

He replaces Mark Wilson, who went on gardening leave in October last year.

Aviva has promoted Maurice Tulloch to chief executive officer, effective 4 March.

This follows on from the departure of previous CEO Mark Wilson in October last year. He first took up the post in January 2013.

Aviva chairman Sir Adrian Montague, who had been in the role on an interim basis pending the appointment on a new CEO, has reverted to his position as non-executive chairman.

Tulloch, who was named UK and Ireland general insurance CEO of the insurer in October 2013, moved to a global general insurance chairman role in January 2016.

He joined Aviva in 1992 and was appointed to the board of the provider in June 2017.

Tulloch is currently Aviva’s chief executive officer of international insurance with responsibility for its life and general insurance operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India.

Competitive

Montague stated that the board had run through a “highly competitive process”, having interviewed both external and internal candidates.

According to the chairman the process had led to a unanimous conclusion and “a great result for Aviva”.

Aviva further stated that Tulloch would live in the UK and receive a basic annual salary of £975,000.

Team

Montague commented: “Maurice will be an outstanding chief executive of Aviva. He knows the business inside out.

“He has led our businesses in the UK and internationally and built strong team across life insurance and general insurance.”

He continued: “Maurice knows our strengths, knows where we need to improve and has a deep understanding of insurance and customers’ needs.

“He is exceptionally well qualified to re-energise Aviva and deliver long-term growth.”

Tulloch added: “There is a clear opportunity to realise Aviva’s significant but untapped potential. Aviva is financially strong, we have a well-known brand and excellent businesses. But there is more to do to improve returns for shareholders.”

He concluded that the insurer now had to focus on “fundamentals of insurance” and giving customers the best possible experience.

