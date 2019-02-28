RSA reports "disappointing" 2018

The Group lamented "poor results" in its commercial lines division as the company reported further underwriting losses in its UK business.

RSA UK has posted an underwriting loss of £106m in 2018, along with a combined operating ratio of 104% (2017: 104.3%).

This follows its shock warning last year that it had suffered a loss of £70m in the third quarter of 2018.

In addition, net written premiums decreased slightly for the UK business to £2.59bn in 2018 from £2.69bn in the preceding year, which the provider noted was due to exiting parts of its portfolio in its London Market international business.

The UK & International division further reported an increase in operating profit to £105m in 2018 (2017: £67m). COR for the whole division was 101.4% (2017: 102.6%).

Looking at UK personal lines, premium remained relatively flat at £1.16bn (2017: £1.14bn), while COR deteriorated to 102.0% in 2018 from 99.2% in 2017.

UK commercial

In commercial lines UK premium fell slightly to £1.42bn, compared to the £1.54bn recorded in the preceding year. Commercial lines COR improved slightly to 105.7% in 2018 (2017: 108.1%).

UK & International CEO Steve Lewis recently exited the business succeeded by former CFO Scott Egan.

Stephen Hester, RSA group chief executive, commented: “Much went well in 2018, with excellent results in many of RSA’s Personal Lines businesses and good progress on expenses and other strategic initiatives.

The group CEO also pointed to a problem in personal lines and described the performance over the past 12 months for the Group as a “disappointing year”.

He continued: “However, adverse weather costs and challenging Commercial Lines results exposed us to more volatility than expected. This was most intense in the ‘London Market’ business which accounted for substantially all our underperformance in the second half.

He continued: “We announced significant portfolio exits and initiated major pricing and re-underwriting programmes during the year.

“We have also made management changes and increased reinsurance coverage for 2019. Our performance ambitions for RSA are high, and unchanged. We recognise the need to demonstrate resumed progress against them.”

