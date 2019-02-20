Ageas' profitability back to pre-Ogden levels

CEO Andy Watson says motor was the "star of the show" in 2018, comments on Brexit preparations and addresses potential redundancies in Stoke and Port Solent offices.

Ageas UK chief executive Andy Watson has hailed the insurer’s 2018 results, stating that its profitability has returned to pre-Ogden levels.

The provider posted a threefold profit leap to £76.7m and an improved combined operating ratio in 2018, but also revealed a decrease in GWP across all of its divisions.

When asked why premium had fallen Watson told Insurance Age: “The general market conditions during 2018 were such that for both motor and household across the market premiums have been falling.

“As we move into 2019 our focus changes and we will be looking to maintain our profitability, but we will be looking to stabilise our premium income to initially arrest the decline and then move to a situation where we start to grow premium again.”

Product lines

Watson further described the motor business as “the star of the show”, and highlighted that weather events including the Beast from the East had impacted premium in the household division.

The provider has also exited a few unprofitable schemes in household, but the CEO claimed that Ageas’ core household business, particularly the account with brokers, was growing.

Ageas also partially withdrew from broker travel business in 2018, and Watson noted that the focus for 2019 would be on the provider’s three core product lines – motor, household and small commercial.

“Anything that doesn’t fall into those three headings you can anticipate that we will regard as non-core and we will look at them in that context going forward, but we’ve got nothing further to announce at this stage,” he continued.

Redundancies

In January this year, the insurer announced a consultation to close its Port Solent and Stoke-on-Trent operations, impacting a total of 597 staff.

Watson noted that staff in its Port Solent office had been offered alternative roles in its Eastleigh base, around 20 miles away.

“As part of our consultation we are getting an understanding that a strong majority of people in Port Solent would like to transfer to Eastleigh and we’re very pleased about that,” he stated.

“We’re looking to see how we can make that happen.”

The provider is also closing its sales and service operation in Eastleigh, with staff being offered alternative roles within the same branch.

Meanwhile, the office in Stoke is set to close by June 2020, and Watson explained that the provider was currently working with local employers and the local council and politicians to help support the 388 people that are impacted.

“We are quite pleasantly surprised at how buoyant the local job market is in the Stoke area and we are confident that we will be able to help our people find alternative roles if they so wish,” he continued.

Watson would not be drawn to give an estimate as to the number of people who will be made redundant following the move, but he stated that due to many people being relocated it will “certainly be a lot smaller than the number of people impacted”.

Brexit

With Brexit around the corner, the CEO further noted that Ageas was prepared for a no deal scenario and what that might mean for its customers.

“It is with some disbelief that we would appear to have a hard Brexit even as a possibility and therefore we are all having to plan for that eventuality,” he concluded.

“But it’s in many ways a course of action that we hope, come the eleventh hour, is actually wasted effort because we avoided a hard Brexit.”

