Ageas hires Jonathan Price as CFO

Ageas UK has appointed Jonathan Price as chief financial officer, taking over the role from Fernley Dyson who has moved to Allianz.

Price was previously UK CFO of Aspen Insurance Group. In his new role at Ageas he will be responsible for financial planning, management of financial risks and financial reporting for the UK business.

Prior to joining Aspen three years ago, Price worked at Aviva for over six years, where he held various positions, the last one as UK chief accountant for the general insurance business.

The provider noted that Price will join its UK executive team, contributing to the management and decision making of the wider business.

Restructure

Ageas UK announced a major restructure in October last year, moving to a more centralised structure across its three core channels of broker, partnerships and direct.

This coincided with the retirement of François-Xavier Boisseau, chief executive of insurance.

In November last year it also partially withdrew from the travel market.

More recently, the insurer confirmed it is planning to close its offices in Stoke-on-Trent and Port Solent, affecting a total of 597 staff.

A leaked document also revealed plans to downsize and move its London, America Square office and seek an alternative Manchester base.

In addition, the provider is outsourcing its IT operation to Tata Consultancy Services and has placed internal staff in TUPE measures.

In response to the office closures, brokers urged Ageas to maintain its quality levels.

Journey

Andy Watson, Ageas UK CEO said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jonathan to Ageas. His appointment completes another part of the management structure changes I announced towards the end of last year.

“Jonathan has broad and valuable finance experience, and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Commenting on his appointment, Price added: “Ageas has been on a transformational journey over the last year as it simplifies its model and focuses on improving profitability.

“I’m excited to be joining the team at this time and look forward to taking the business through the next stage of its development.”

