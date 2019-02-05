Steve Lewis exits RSA UK & International CEO role

Lewis joined the provider in January 2015 and will be replaced by Scott Egan.

RSA UK and International chief executive officer Steve Lewis has stepped down from the role and left the insurer.

Scott Egan, who has been chief financial officer at RSA since October 2015, has taken over as CEO effective today (5 February).

Lewis joined RSA in January 2015 and has previously worked as UKGI CEO at Zurich.

RSA stated that Egan continues as a member of RSA’s board and will report to group CEO Stephen Hester. Prior to joining RSA he was interim CEO of Towergate.

The provider noted that recruitment of a new CFO is underway and an appointment is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Losses

In September last year RSA warned that its UK underwriting business had suffered a loss of £70m in the third quarter of 2018.

The combined operating ratio for the UK and London market business deteriorated to 110%, with the insurer’s marine portfolio taking the largest hit.

In a conference call with analysts on the same day Hester said that the provider’s UK and London market business is a “substantial headache” and noted that RSA had no “emotional or irrational attachment” to any area of its portfolio.

In response brokers questioned the future for the insurer, with a few sources speculating whether RSA was up for sale.

Restructure

Commenting on the change, Hester said: “I’d like to thank Steve for his service to RSA over the last four years, leading a comprehensive restructuring of our UK&I businesses.

“In this period there have been some notable successes, although UK results in 2017 and 2018 have disappointed, particularly due to ‘London Market’ losses in areas now subject to the portfolio exits announced last year.”

He continued: “In Scott we have a strong successor to Steve, who knows the business well and has broad experience in UK general insurance. Scott has done an excellent job as CFO at RSA since joining and I look forward to working closely with him in his new capacity.”

Egan added: “I’m delighted to be taking on this role. The UK&I region has undergone substantial transformation in recent years.

“Many of the fundamentals are in place and I look forward to working alongside my UK&I colleagues to ensure the region maximises its contribution to RSA’s ongoing success.”

