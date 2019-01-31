ERS expands agriculture portfolio

New policy covers agricultural machinery and any vehicles used at golf clubs, garden centres, local sports grounds, zoos, safari parks and attractions.

Specialist motor insurer ERS has launched a new leisure and recreation product to sit alongside its existing agriculture portfolio.

The provider noted that the new product had been created to support the needs of UK brokers and their customers that require a mix of different vehicles.

It covers agricultural machinery and vehicles such as trucks, vans, carts and cars at golf clubs, garden centres, local sports grounds, zoos, safari parks and attractions.

Brokers

Malcom Cawsey, agriculture product manager at ERS, commented: “We’re always looking to enhance our product offering for our brokers.

“We speak to brokers every day of the week in relation to our Farm Plan and Horse Box products, but the reality is that our conversations often stretch well beyond the barn, pasture or paddock.”

