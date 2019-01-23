Ageas and Vauxhall partnership deal ends

Agreement to provide motor insurance products to Vauxhall's UK customers has been in place since 2011.

Ageas UK has confirmed it is ending its partnership with Vauxhall and will cease accepting new business arising from the deal at the end of May this year.

The provider detailed in a statement that it will stop servicing existing Vauxhall customers by the end of May 2020.

Ageas has been providing fully branded motor insurance products to Vauxhall’s UK customers since 2011.

This follows the news from yesterday (22 January) that Ageas intends to close its Stoke-on-Trent call centre and its office in Port Solent. A total of 597 staff are currently involved in consultations, but the number of likely redundancies in unclear at this stage.

At the time of the Vauxhall deal, the insurer noted that the partnership was expected to create growth at its Stoke-on-Trent office.

As part of the agreement the provider managed all customer sales, service administration and claims service on behalf of the car manufacturer.

Review

A spokesperson for Ageas said: “We continually review our products and partnerships to ensure we are offering customers the best possible service and that our partnerships are profitable.

“After a number of years working with Vauxhall, we have mutually agreed that our partnership will conclude over the coming months.”

The spokesperson concluded: “Until then, it is very much business as usual while we effect a smooth transition to the new providers.”

In addition, an internal communications document from Ageas has revealed further organisational changes at the provider.

