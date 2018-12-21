Key moments in 2018 with Ian Donaldson and Mike Crane

Scrutiny of unrated insurers and the #insuretrek18 were highlighted as the best things to happen in insurance this year. But who said what?

Autonet and Carole Nash’s CEO Ian Donaldson





What was the biggest story of the year?

Brexit!



What was the most memorable event?

Autonet turned 20 this year. We celebrated with Auto fest – our music festival with all staff – raising £20,000 for local charities and giving away 20 prizes from iPhones to new cars to staff, randomly throughout the year, was certainly memorable!



What was the biggest challenge for brokers in 2018?

The staggering amount of new regulation (and even more acronyms) that we’ve had to comply with – GDPR, IDD and SMCR.



What was the best thing to happen in insurance this year?

The industry uniting against dementia and together making a difference to this awful disease – the #insuretrek18 to Mont Blanc which I took part in raised over £125,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.





LV’s managing director Mike Crane





What was the biggest story of the year?

Too hard to pick one given all the mega deals in both the broker and insurance sector.



What was the most memorable event?

My 50th birthday or maybe Broker Expo.



What was the biggest challenge for brokers in 2018?

To buy, sell or focus on developing your business!



What was the best thing to happen in insurance this year?

More challenge and scrutiny on unrated insurers.



Check out the key moments in 2018 for Axa’s John Heaney and Allianz’s Nick Hobbs