Folgate assigned BB+ rating by A.M. Best

Decision comes as the insurer gears up for UK market return in December.

Folgate Insurance Company has been assigned a financial strength rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and a long-term issuer credit rating (long-term ICR) of “BB+” by A.M. Best.

The ratings service noted that the outlook assigned to the credit ratings is stable.

Earlier this week Folgate revealed it would launch in December and that it had entered a partnership with MS Amlin starting on 1 January 2019.

According to A.M. Best, the ratings reflect Folgate’s balance sheet strength, which it categorised as adequate, as well as its “adequate operating performance, very limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management”.

Return

Towergate sold Folgate to commercial lines managing general agent APC Underwriting in 2014. The deal was worth £1.9m.

At the time the insurer had been in run-off since 2002, and APC said it was aiming to return the business to active underwriting.

Folgate received approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to start writing primary insurance again earlier this year.

APC then confirmed that most of its current business will move over to Folgate over the next two years and that all business written will be via UK brokers.

According to A.M Best, Folgate expects to write gross written premiums of approximately £8m in 2019.

Impact

The ratings service noted that the impact of the insurer’s parent company, Anglo London Limited, on its balance sheet was assessed as negative and that Folgate’s small capital base meant it was exposed to “potential volatility”.

It also stated that the firm’s position in the UK market was vulnerable, but added that this was partly mitigated by APC’s underwriting expertise and existing broker relationships, which it expected would be of benefit to Folgate.

A.M. Best also expected the insurer’s underwriting results to be positive, based on the performance of the business written by APC.

Ambition

Folgate chief executive officer Brian Russell commented: “It has long been the ambition of the board to bring this 140 year established UK London-based rated insurer back to where it belongs and we are looking forward to the future of Folgate Insurance Company.

“Now that this news has been announced, we can focus on our broker community by creating a stable offering based on their needs, and will look to further strengthen our rating over the next 24 months.”

Folgate noted that its specialisms will include property, general & professional liability, directors & officers and warranty.

