Ageas UK posts rising profits and improved COR

But the provider, which recently announced a restructure, revealed falling GWP for the first nine months of 2018.

Ageas UK has posted a rise in net profit to €61m (£53m) for the first nine months of 2018, from €25m in the same time period in 2017.

However, the provider’s gross written premium (GWP) fell slightly to £896.0m (9M 2017: £984.5m) while revenue remained relatively flat at €1.4bn (9M 2017: €1.6bn).

Its combined operation ratio (COR) improved to 97.5% from 103.7%, which the provider stated was a return to pre-Ogden levels.

Motor

Splitting the results up into divisions, Ageas UK’s motor GWP fell to £562.8m (9M 2017: £622.2m), while its motor COR improved to 91.3% from 102.8% in the first nine months of 2017.

Household GWP also declined slightly to £208.5m from £225.8m, with household COR deteriorating to 109.2% (9M 2017: 99.7%).

In “other lines”, which includes the provider’s commercial lines business, GWP was £104.7m in the first nine months of the year (9M 2017: £116.8m), while COR improved to 106.1% from 115.5%.

Ageas explained that the motor results were impacted by lower volumes and a soft market, while the household results were down following its exit from underperforming schemes earlier this year.

Restructure

Insurance Age recently revealed that Ageas UK is going through a restructure with the aim to simplify the business, coming into affect on 1 January 2019.

The provider is moving to a centralised structure working across its three core channels of broker, partnerships and direct.

As part of the restructure, Ant Middle was appointed as chief customer officer. He told Insurance Age that the broking channel remains a key focus for the insurer.

However, the move also coincided with the retirement of François-Xavier Boisseau, CEO of Insurance.

Brokers stated that Boisseau was a “big loss” to Ageas, adding that he will be sorely missed.

Progress

Commenting on the results, Andy Watson, CEO, Ageas UK said: “As the year progresses we continue to deliver a solid performance, returning us to a pre-Ogden position.

“Our motor book is performing well and we remain on track with progress within targeted commercial SME segments.”

He continued: “As we progress through the final quarter of 2018, we do so from a position of strength and with continued support from our brokers and partners.

“I have recently announced organisational structure changes at a senior level that will take effect from 1 January, and have been pleased with the positive response from brokers as we gear up for the future.”

