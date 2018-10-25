Middle pledges continued broker focus at Ageas

The newly appointed chief customer officer says Ageas will look for new opportunities with brokers after planned restructure.

The broking channel remains a key focus for Ageas following its planned restructure, according to incoming chief customer officer Ant Middle.

Middle told Insurance Age that brokers should see continuity in their dealings with the insurer.

“The broker business remains the largest area we have by far and we’ve got a stated aim to maintain our market share and achieving that remains as important as ever,” he promised.

Ageas’ restructure will see it move to a centralised functional structure across its three core distribution channels including broker, partnerships and direct.

Opportunities

Middle, who has been with the provider since 2013 and is currently chief executive of direct and partnerships at the provider, will be taking on the newly created chief customer officer position in January next year.

“I’ll bring a fresh pair of eyes and new energy and I’ll be keen to look for opportunities to positively develop our business with brokers,” he noted.

Meanwhile the rest of the broker-facing team, including broker distribution director Chris Dobson, remains in place.

Middle explained that the restructure is a step in the provider’s strategy to become a simpler business in the UK.

“Every member of the senior team will have responsibilities that span the whole of the UK,” he added.

“The idea is to make sure that we’re all in a position to better focus on the things that matter and in a better place to deliver the strategy that we have.”

Ageas has previously taken steps to simplify the business and Middle said the insurer now has fewer brands and fewer IT systems across the organisation.

Changes

But he maintained that this latest restructure would not be the final changes for the insurer.

“We’re always going to be looking at ways to be better and I don’t think any business will ever say this is the end of the road – there’s always going to be more to do and it’s a continuous process to improve the business,” he continued.

However, he claimed the provider was on track to deliver on what it had set out to do and confirmed that Ageas would now be looking to “sensibly and sustainably” grow the business.

Noting that he was excited to be getting back into a broker-facing role, Middle concluded: “I know quite a few people in the broker market and am looking forward to get back in amongst it all.”

The latest restructure coincided with the retirement of Ageas CEO of Insurance François-Xavier Boisseau.

Brokers said Boisseau will be “sorely missed” at Ageas, but a majority of them believed the planned restructure would be a positive step for the insurer.

