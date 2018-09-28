Citizens Advice super-complaint sees insurance slammed for loyalty rip off

Insurance highlighted among five industries cited to CMA.

Citizens Advice has slammed the practice of overcharging loyal customers and warned again that consumers are being ripped off.

Insurance was one of five industries listed as the national charity lodged a super-complaint with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), calling for the regulator to outline how the problem can be fixed.

According to Citizens Advice customers who stay loyal to their providers are losing out on over £4bn a year.

The organisation’s research covered mobile, broadband, home insurance, mortgages and savings.

Elderly couple

However insurance was the only case study provided by Citizens Advice which detailed that an elderly couple were paying nearly £1000 a year too much on their home insurance.

It noted that the couple, who are both in their 90s, had been with the same company for six years and over that time their premium had continually risen.

Citizens Advice also found that vulnerable consumers, such as older people and people with mental health issues, were disproportionately affected as they struggle to switch providers.

Rip off scam

Chief executive Gillian Guy said: “It beggars belief that companies in regulated markets can get away with routinely punishing their customers simply for being loyal.

“As a result of this super-complaint, the CMA should come up with concrete measures to end this systematic scam.”

It is only the fourth super-complaint ever issued by Citizens Advice including one on payment protection insurance in 2005.

Guy concluded: ““It’s completely unacceptable that consumers are still being ripped off for being loyal to companies they rely on every single day.”

