Management and integration key to Ardonagh success with Swinton, say experts

The £165m price tag seen as fair after initial estimates went as high as £450m.

The £165m takeover of Swinton by Ardonagh could lead to insurers facing higher commission demands, according to one market expert.

“It does give them [Ardonagh] more leverage,” they told Insurance Age.

“Ardonagh is the consolidator in this respect and with more leverage with insurers they can ask for more money. That is the beauty of the consolidator model.”

However the specialist, who declined to be named, predicted that it would be a question of balance. In their opinion Ardonagh should still look to work in partnership with providers to make sure all parties “are winners”.

They concluded: “They have paid a lot of money for this business and are going to have to make it work.”

Price

Market sentiment overall was that Ardonagh have paid a fair price for the business.

When the sale was touted in June industry figures put the potential price as high as £400m, and according to one source, £450m.

Mark Bower Dyke, chairman of Be Wiser commented on the final £165m figure: “I reckon it is a spectacular price for the French to achieve.”

Adding: “Ardonagh have paid a lot but they have bought a lot. They can realise the asset of it quite quickly.”

In his view the deal is a “superb fit”.

He listed that Ardonagh has a very large van broker – Autonet; a very large motorcycle broker – Carole Nash; and now a very large predominantly car broker.

“It will marry up quite nicely,” he predicted.

Shrinking

Over the years Swinton has seen its gross written premium tumble and has shrunk its branch network.

In 2010 it had over £750m of GWP and more than 500 branches. Now it has under £500m of GWP and only 59 branches.

According to Bower Dyke, shutting branches and sacking people has been part of the problem and it was not a route that Ardonagh should go further down. Instead it should harness the multi-channel approach of digital, face-to-face and online.

“If anything there have been over job losses and over closures.

“What they [Swinton] have done is read a management book and close stuff, putting it in the centre thinking that is going to save money. What they don’t then do is realise it loses them clients.”

Question

However, Olly Laughton Scott, founding partner of consultancy firm IMAS, suggested: “The interesting question is will they decide to shrink the branch numbers to one?”

Recently Swinton has been public about its ambition of being the largest digital broker in the UK by 2019.

And Laughton Scott continued: “If they think the digital offering is sufficiently good and the renewal book is sufficiently strong then one of their options is to radically cull the branch network.

“It is a radical solution but it does require them to have good systems as they will be losing that profile. They have to be able to build a relationship with those customers digitally.”

Desire

Stuart Reid, former boss of Gallagher and Bluefin, accepted that the price showed that Swinton had had problems in the past but also saw the potential for a good fit at a fair price.

“Ardonagh have a desire to grow as David Ross has said many times,” he began.

“Adding one million customers will no doubt substantially grow the business. The trick is to make something work better than it has before and I wish him all success in that venture.”

Both Reid and Bower Dyke were of the opinion that success or failure will boil down to good management.

Quality management

Bower Dyke said: “You have quality management in Autonet and if it can start having an influence on Swinton it will make quite a difference,” he argued.

“The good management and governance that sits in the Ardonagh Group will improve the client journey at Swinton.”

Reid backed up the management point.

He noted that Ardonagh had built a wide range of quality staff. In effect strength across the board would give it the space to have the chance of succeeding in reversing Swinton’s decline.

Looking at the wider group he added: “Rob Worrell is a class act and will bring that business together. There have been substantial hires of late that will help with that integration.”

Integration

When Towergate suffered its financial implosion at the end of 2014 and into 2015 it was criticised for failing to have tackled integration.

But Reid argued the current incarnation was not making the same mistake.

“They have started integrating the businesses,” he insisted.

Likewise June Lynch, managing director of Glasgow-headquartered personal lines specialist Laurie Ross stated: “It is pleasing to me that they [Ardonagh] are focusing on integration as that has been a long time coming.

“Towergate is trying to deliver synergies as they have never done that before, it has always been about bolting on and bolting on.”

Natural fit

The firm has seven branches across Scotland and Lynch observed: “Swinton was a call centre that looked like a high street broker. In reality it was a call centre with a high street network.”

And concluded: “Autonet purchased the Kwik Fit book from Ageas and have done a good job in retaining that business.

“It is a good natural fit.

“Autonet’s pricing capabilities are pretty sophisticated and they are well placed to try and retain the business.”

