Dual reveals product offering protection from fraudulent house sales

Policy covers fraud, forgery or impersonation by a third party purporting to be the seller, buyer or owner of a property.

Dual Asset Underwriting has launched its Dual Asset I.D. Fraud Policy, which provides cover in the event of a fraudulent house sale.

The provider stated that the policy protects consumers from fraud, forgery or impersonation by a third party purporting to be the seller, buyer or owner of a property.

It detailed that the product also covers policyholders if the purchase money is misappropriated and they do not become the owner of the property, or have an enforceable mortgage over it.

According to Dual, the policy will compensate loss to the (innocent) buyer, seller, owner or mortgage lender, without the need for them to pursue claims through their solicitor or their solicitor’s professional insurance indemnity insurer.

A spokesperson for the provider confirmed that the product is sold through brokers.

Fraudsters

Phillip Oldcorn, chief underwriting officer of Dual, said: “The Dual Asset I.D. Fraud policy has been launched in response to troubling Law Society & Land Registry reports about the amount of I.D. fraud, that is hurting consumers, [as well as] losses of the type recently litigated in high profile fraud cases such as Dreamvar and P&P.



“Property fraud is on the rise and fraudsters are constantly finding new ways to exploit the housing market.”

He continued: “If you are unlucky enough to be targeted, consumers are best served with a combination of high quality legal services and transactional ‘no-fault’ insurance, that can pick up the pieces, immediately, when things inevitably go wrong.

“Professional fraudsters will not be stopped by existing risk mitigation techniques.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.