Das reports further loss in 2017

Figures reveal slight improvement in COR, while GWP fell.

Das has posted a post-tax loss of £5.2m for the full year 2017, compared to a loss of £13.8m in 2016.

Gross written premium fell to £111.5m in 2017 (2016: £130.0m), and the legal expenses specialist stated that this was driven by portfolio remediation which began in 2016 and continued throughout last year.

This has led to the business exiting a number of relationships and business lines, which it said were unprofitable.

COR

The provider reported an improved combined operating ratio of 101.2%, compared to 103.0% in 2016.

Das also stated that it had refreshed its core propositions for commercial and family legal expenses during 2017, as well as expanding into new business lines such as cyber.

The provider detailed that it had completed its company-wide transformation programme ahead of schedule, which had delivered a new operating model.

Position

Andrew Burke, Das chief executive officer, commented: “2017 was a positive step towards our goal of sustainable profitability and was ahead of where we had planned to be.

“We have a solid capital position and continue to take action to improve customer propositions, operational efficiency and reduce costs.”

He continued: “The pipeline of new business is very healthy, and we are firmly on track to deliver our target COR of 95% or better in the medium term.”

