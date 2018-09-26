Das reports further loss in 2017
Figures reveal slight improvement in COR, while GWP fell.
Das has posted a post-tax loss of £5.2m for the full year 2017, compared to a loss of £13.8m in 2016.
Gross written premium fell to £111.5m in 2017 (2016: £130.0m), and the legal expenses specialist stated that this was driven by portfolio remediation which began in 2016 and continued throughout last year.
This has led to the business exiting a number of relationships and business lines, which it said were unprofitable.
COR
The provider reported an improved combined operating ratio of 101.2%, compared to 103.0% in 2016.
Das also stated that it had refreshed its core propositions for commercial and family legal expenses during 2017, as well as expanding into new business lines such as cyber.
The provider detailed that it had completed its company-wide transformation programme ahead of schedule, which had delivered a new operating model.
Position
Andrew Burke, Das chief executive officer, commented: “2017 was a positive step towards our goal of sustainable profitability and was ahead of where we had planned to be.
“We have a solid capital position and continue to take action to improve customer propositions, operational efficiency and reduce costs.”
He continued: “The pipeline of new business is very healthy, and we are firmly on track to deliver our target COR of 95% or better in the medium term.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Insurer
POLL: MARSH - JLT DEAL
Most read
- Aston Lark buys Pharos Insurance Brokers
- UK Broker Summit 2018: All Brexit options worse than staying in - David Smith
- Gresham launches unoccupied property product
- InsurTech Futures: Amazon coming into insurance “fantastic” - Simply Business CEO
- Premium Credit restores trading capability to all brokers
- Aquiline exploring ERS sale
- Axa XL names Paul Greensmith as CEO