Gresham launches unoccupied property product

MGA says policy was developed in response to brokers' requirements.

Gresham Underwriting has launched its new unoccupied property product on its online system.

It covers full perils including accidental damage and subsidence, enhanced security discounts, increased excess discounts and non-standard proposals such as claims and insolvencies. Insurance for Grade II listed buildings is also available.

According to the managing general agent (MGA), the policy is available on its updated quote engine, which it said provides brokers with a quote in minutes.

It is the third product to be launched on the platform following Gresham’s enhanced residential let and bedroom rated household (Home Assure) releases.

Gresham noted it will be rolling out more products in the next 12 months including tradesmen, cyber, management liability and social clubs.

Brokers

Chief underwriting officer Rob Munden said: “We asked our brokers in a recent survey what products they would like to see us deliver and an unoccupied facility was one that featured high on their lists.

“One of the beauties of being an MGA is the flexibility to react and the speed in which we can execute to meet the brokers’ needs.”

He continued: “With so many retail, office and industrial units becoming unoccupied this product certainly provides a solution to much increased demand.

“Utilising Lloyd’s A rated capacity we believe this new product not only supports our broker partners’ requirements but also adds to our ever-expanding product range providing innovative risk-based solutions.”

