Aquiline exploring ERS sale

Private equity firm looking at a number of strategic options for the motor insurer, including a sale.

ERS has stated that its majority shareholder Aquiline Capital Partners is assessing strategic options for the specialist motor insurer.

The private equity house has engaged Macquarie Capital and Evercore to help it explore a number of potential outcomes, including a sale of ERS.

Process

ERS noted that the Aquiline was at a “very early stage” of this process.

The insurer said in a statement: “We will continue to keep Lloyd’s, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority informed as the process develops.”

In its most recent financial results for the first half of 2018, the provider posted a profit of £5.6m and an improved combined operating ratio of 96.6%.

