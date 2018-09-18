Allianz enters Olympic sponsorship deal

Insurer joins the Worldwide Olympic Partner Programme in 2021 to provide insurance for organisers of the Olympic Games.

Allianz has reached a sponsorship agreement which will see it work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to deliver insurance solutions to support the Olympic movement.

The provider is set to join the Worldwide Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme in 2021.

Allianz noted it will source insurance for the Organising Committees of the Olympic Games, and the aim is also to provide insurance cover to the National Olympic Committees around the world as well as teams and athletes.

Partnership

Allianz detailed that the partnership, running from 2021 to 2028, will include existing products such as fleet and property insurance, but also solutions for future products and services, driven by technological changes.

The business has supported the International Paralympic Committee since 2006, and as part of the agreement will become a “Worldwide Paralympic Partner” from 2021.

The sponsorship period will cover the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022, the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, the Olympic Winter Games 2026 and the Olympic Games in LA 2028.

Courage

Allianz chief executive officer Oliver Bäte said: “I am thrilled that we are joining a global community of athletes and people enthusiastic about sport and team work – in addition to our existing strong partnership with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

“Through the IOC’s digital and social channels, we can connect with more people than ever before and offer them our expertise in insurance.”

He added: “We believe the world is a better place when people have the courage to leave differences behind and stand together to achieve better outcomes for themselves and for the societies they live in.”

IOC president Thomas Bach said: “This new partnership demonstrates the global appeal and strength of the Olympic Movement, and we are delighted to be working together in the long term with Allianz to support sport around the world.

“Allianz has built a global business founded on trust. With this partnership, together we are building a foundation based on mutual trust.”

He continued: “Allianz also has a strong sporting heritage and, in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020, we share a digital ambition of connecting with young people around the world to promote the Olympic values and the power of sport.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.