Broking Break - Your Top Five

Deals, management exits and FCA guidance were among the top five most clicked on stories by brokers this week.

This week private equity firm and PIB backer The Carlyle Group bought a majority stake in Sedgwick for $6.7bn (£5.15bn).

The deal sees previous majority shareholder KKR, an investor in Ardonagh Group, exit the business.

Funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec – which recently took a “significant minority stake” in Hyperion for £298m – and Sedgwick management remain minority investors.

Axa confirmed it has obtained all regulatory approvals needed to complete its purchase of XL Group.

The deal was first announced in March 2018 and saw Axa pay $15bn in cash (£11.1bn) for 100% of XL.

At the time of the announcement, Axa stated that the acquisition was expected to close on 12 September.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) launched the Society of Insurance Broking (SIB) as the first of its dedicated Societies, Insurance Age revealed.

The organisation had previously committed to making the change and said the delivery was part of its manifesto commitment to become a more relevant and diverse professional body.

According to the CII, the objective of transitioning its faculty of insurance brokers into a Society is “to create a dedicated professional body for those working in the insurance broking sector, offering an enhanced member experience to better engage with those in the sector”.

The board of UK General confirmed that it will begin the process of recruiting a replacement for Karen Beales after she stepped down as chief executive with immediate effect on 7 September.

Beales had been with the business since 2002 becoming managing director of schemes in 2011 and ultimately CEO in January last year.

She was at the helm when UK General was sold to private equity firm JC Flowers by Primary Group in March 2017.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reminded brokers that they must be able to demonstrate they have carefully considered the insurers they place their customers’ business with.

In a guidance notice dated 21 August it said: “Suitable due diligence is a key part of the process that we expect insurance brokers to perform on the insurance companies they use.

“Our main concern is the risk to customers in the event the insurer fails and are unable to pay claims.”

