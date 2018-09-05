Bluefin Underwriting rebrands as Victor Insurance

MGA to focus on new products and specialisms as well as acquisition to double its premium income by 2021.

Bluefin Underwriting has rebranded as Victor Insurance, following the global unification and rebrand of the Schinnerer Group earlier this year.

The managing general agent (MGA) is part of Marsh & McLennan’s underwriting arm after the broking firm bought Bluefin from Axa in November 2016.

Prior to the deal Marsh had underwriting businesses in other parts of the world, but not in the UK.

Paul Drake, president of Victor International and Victor Insurance in the UK, said the business was looking to work with more brokers as it planned to double its UK gross premium income by 2021. It currently handles $100m [£78m] of business.

“We’ll do that by expanding our footprint, expanding our broker capability and introducing new products and specialisms,” he told Insurance Age.

Victor specialises in agriculture, third sector, financial lines, small and medium enterprises and transportation risks.

Acquisitions

Drake noted that the business was also looking at making potential acquisitions to hit its growth target.

“Given that we want to expand our northern footprint, develop the specialisms that we’ve already got and that we want to develop new specialisms, those three points are the focus of our potential acquisition activity at the moment,” he explained.

In regards to brokers, Drake stated that Victor was focused on efficiency, technology and e-Trade, but added that it did not want to be “a faceless machine”.

“Whilst we want to become as efficient and technologically advanced as we can, we will maintain a face-to-face working relationship with our broker network,” he continued.

Drake noted he saw a lot of opportunities in the UK, but highlighted that the market for MGAs was competitive and that Victor would be looking to expand its product offerings and specialisms.

“As an MGA we add a layer of cost and we have to add a layer of value therefore. That comes from providing efficient distribution and products in areas that are deemed to be more difficult by the standard insurance market,” he concluded.

